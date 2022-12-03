REYNOLDS STATION — Melvin Douglas Carmon, 79, of Reynolds Station, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. He was born June 12, 1943, to the late Richard and Orbra Carmon. He was a member of Deanefield Baptist Church. In the past, he was employed at West Side Auto Parts and Home Pool. For the last seven years, he was a flagman for the Doolin and Creech Farms. He loved Gun Smoke, baseball, basketball, and hunting rabbits.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Hall Carmon, and his siblings, George Wesley Carmon, Laura Elizabeth Carmon, Doris Ward, Wilma Dean Morris, Richard Carmon, Jr., Donald Carmon, Eva Mae Ratliff, Nina Howard, and Fon Carmon.
Survivors include his siblings, Wanda Joe (Darrell) Jackson, Brenda (Larry) Vogel, and Marcella Faye White; sisters-in-law, Bedie Carmon and Sharon Carmon; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with a burial following in Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Deanefield Baptist Church, 47 Hardin Lane, Deanefield, KY 42368.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
