Melvin Earl Woodruff, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Riverside Health and Rehab in Calhoun. Melvin was born in Daviess County, on August 13, 1946, to the late Wallace Franklin and Lula (Garvin) Woodruff. Melvin graduated from Rockport High School. He was a horse trainer, and he loved to play bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Chamberlain, and his nephew, Joseph Mitchell.
He is survived by his children, Melvin Earl Woodruff, Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Witt, Illinois; and Robert Woodruff and his wife, Glowee, of Louisville; two grandchildren; his sister, Frances Hedges and her husband, Allen, of Owensboro; a niece; and a nephew.
Services are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Denny Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
