CENTRAL CITY — Melvin Edward Hornsby, 60, of Central City died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Melvin was born Oct. 14, 1962, in Harlin, Kentucky and was an Equipment Operator
for Scotty’s Contracting and Stone in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hornsby
of Central City; daughters, Ashely (EJ) Schutz of Greenville, Brandy Smith Spradlin of Powderly, Gabrielle Shanks of Henderson and Danielle (Michael) Hearld of Bremen; son, Tristen (Reghan) Noffsinger of Central City; granddaughters, Presley Jade Spradlin and Piper Daniel; sister, Donna (Jeff) Graham; brother, Walter Hornsby; in-laws, Lisa (Steve) Harris, Janice Darlene Devine, Linda Arnold, Durwood (Carolyn) Arnold and Russell Shelton.
Service: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home.
Burial: Following service in Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Monday at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolence can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
