LIVERMORE — Melvin H. Boyken Jr., of Livermore died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Melvin retired as a plant superintendent from Pittsburgh Tank and Tower in Henderson, was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a former member of Island Lodge # 743.
Survivors: son, Michael Boyken; brother, Bill Boyken; and a sister, Teresa Hudson.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Melvin’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Melvin H. Boyken, Jr., Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Melvin at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented