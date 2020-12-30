CENTRAL CITY — Melvin Joe Foster Sr., 69, of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked in maintenance at Purdue, was a member of Martwick Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Foster; sons Melvin Foster Jr. and Allan Hinson; daughter April Hinson; mother Della Arndell; and sisters Julie Fraze and Millie Nelson.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
