OHIO COUNTY -- Melvin O'Neal Peach, 59, of Ohio County, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on July 27, 1960, to Alma Faye Peach Kessinger and the late Clifford Edmond Peach. Melvin was a pipefitter for the Local 633. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, making people laugh and fishing.
Melvin is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Edmond Peach.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Candy Peach; children Jonathan Jerome (Heather) Peach, Amanda Strauss and Jeremey (Mary) Jones; grandchildren Westin, Trayce, Logan, Titus, Jensen, Haylee Jo, Seth and Maxx; his siblings, Ray (Ann) Peach, Danny Peach, Hilda (Jerry) Smith and Dennis (Jan) Peach; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Miller Schapmire funeral home from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Burial to follow at Clear Run Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Melvin O'Neal Peach at www.millerschapmire.com.
