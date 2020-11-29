Melvin Pat Gibson, 73, of Whitesville, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, as a result of injuries he sustained in a tractor rollover accident on Nov. 9. The family would like to express deep gratitude to Dr. Decker and all the OHRH staff who provided much care and compassion to him during his last days.
Pat was born April 24, 1947, in Grayson County, to the late Euell and Watsie Puckett Gibson. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University and conducted postgraduate work in law and research. He retired from the Green River District Health Department as director of aging services in 1999. He also worked at the Henderson County Board of Education and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, where he actively supported the Kentucky Sheriff’s Ranch for Boys and Girls. He was a licensed auctioneer and real estate sales associate with Butler Auctioneers in addition to managing a successful tax preparation business alongside his wife for over 25 years.
Pat was active in AARP, serving as chairman of the Ohio County Chapter and a member of the Kentucky AARP Executive Board. He served on the Ohio County Hospital Board and previously on the Kenergy Board of Directors, Ohio County Board of Education, Ohio County Chamber of Commerce, Ohio County Election Board, Foster Care Review Board and chairman of the Ohio County Republican Party. He volunteered for the American Red Cross, Community Emergency Response Team and AmeriCorps. Pat was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Whitesville Lions Club and a member of Whitesville Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was an active genealogist for the Whitesville Historical Society and also published his own family history book. He loved serving others, especially the elderly, traveling and researching and collecting Indian relics, coins and antiques. Pat was kind and generous. He had an infectious smile and laugh, loved life and never met a stranger.
Besides his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Johnson; and his father-in-law, Ralph Russell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene Russell Gibson; son Stephen Patrick Gibson and his wife, Tiffany; daughter Jaime LaShawn Forsythe and her husband, Jimmy; five precious grandchildren, Turner Patrick Gibson, Grant Lovett Gibson Justin Spencer Combs, Addison Reese Combs and Benjamin James Forsythe; two sisters, Wanda Walters (Wren) and Sandra Golden (Don); brother Donnie Gibson (Sharon); six nieces and nephews; his beloved mother-in-law, Ruby Russell; sister-in-law Judy Russell; brother-in-law John Russell (Karen); and brother-in-law Frank Russell.
Due to current health and safety directives, a private service will be held at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will be at Ralph Community Cemetery in Ohio County.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ralph Community Cemetery, Christ Among Us Food Pantry in Fordsville or Ohio County Honor Guard.
