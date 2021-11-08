SACRAMENTO — Melvin Ray Cabbage, 87, of Sacramento passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on December 27, 1933 in McLean County to the late Leslie Russell Cabbage and Ruth Howard Cabbage. Melvin was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was a kind, generous, and humble man with an incredible sense of humor who loved the simple pleasures of life, spending time with his family and in his garden, especially his sweetcorn patch. A retired coal miner, heavy equipment operator and farmer, Melvin also loved the outdoors and shared that love with his family.
Aside from his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Ray Cabbage.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Katherine Woodburn Cabbage; a brother, Carl (Gwen) of Hanson; son, Bruce (Joy) Cabbage, of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Kim (Wendell) Miller, of Sacramento; two granddaughters, Nikki (Jarrod) Christian, of Sacramento, Natalie (Brent) Hardin, of Central City; a grandson, Anthony Cabbage, of Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Jackson Christian, Jaci Christian, Jaden Dukes, Cameron Dukes, Zach Hardin, Luke Hardin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sacramento Baptist Church with Bro. Wendell Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Sacramento Baptist Church. The Cabbage family requests that face coverings are required to attend services.
Commented