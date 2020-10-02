INDIANAPOLIS — Melvin Ray Powers, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Owensboro on July 4, 1958, to the late Nell and Melvin Powers. Most of his life was spent here in Owensboro surrounded by family and friends. Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to all that he met. Melvin was a hard-working and loving man that will be greatly missed by all. He was a big brother to so many.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Steven Powers; a sister, Sherry Sheehan; his father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Charlene Smith; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Goodaker.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Deborah Powers of Indianapolis; his daughters, April “Sis” LaMagna of Hampton, Virginia, and Brandi “Nay” Powers of Owensboro; his son, Justin “Bud” (Katy) Powers; stepson Bob (Sheri) Kirkham of Martinsville, Indiana; stepdaughter Kim (Shaun) Powell of Shelbyville; sisters Rebecca Goodaker, Donna Cannon and Elizabeth “Peach” (Joe) Harper, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Kolby, Adian, Carson, Ava, Vayda, Joel, Dylan, Presley, Charlie Ray, Austin (Taylor), Alyssa (Bryce), Marcus, Abby Jo, Summer and Nicholas; great-granddaughter Londyn; nephews Heath and Drew “Doodle” (Markie) Dewitt, Travis Powers and Justin and Joe Harper; nieces Alicia “Peanut” Cannon and Chole Powers; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service for Melvin Powers with limited attendance will be at Glenn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Melvin Powers may be left at www.glenncares.com.
