INDIANAPOLIS — Melvin Ray Powers, 62, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Owensboro on July 4, 1958, to the late Nell and Melvin Powers. Most of his life was spent here in Owensboro, surrounded by family and friends. Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to all that he met.
He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Steven Powers; a sister, Sherry Sheehan; his father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Charlene Smith; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Goodaker.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Deborah Powers of Indianapolis; his daughters, April “Sis” LaMagna of Hampton, Virginia, and Brandi “Nay” Powers of Owensboro; his son, Justin “Bud” (Katy) Powers; stepson, Bob (Sheri) Kirkham of Martinsville, Indiana; stepdaughter, Kim (Shaun) Powell of Shelbyville; sisters, Rebecca Goodaker, Donna Cannon and Elizabeth “Peach” (Joe) Harper, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Kolby, Adian, Carson, Ava, Vayda, Joel, Dylan, Presley, Charlie Ray, Austin (Taylor), Alyssa (Bryce), Marcus, Abby Jo, Summer and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Londyn; nephews, Heath and Drew “Doodle” (Markie) Dewitt, Travis Powers, Justin and Joe Harper; nieces, Alicia “Peanut” Cannon and Chole Powers; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Melvin was a hard-working and loving man that will be greatly missed by all. He was a “Big Brother” to so many. Due to the unexpected circumstances of his death, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Commented