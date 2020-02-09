VILLA HILLS — Melvin W. LeClear, 92, of Villa Hills, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. He worked as an electrical engineer with General Electric for 33 years. Mel received his engineering degree from Michigan State University, was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a World War II Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Berenice LeClear; brother Arlo (Betty) LeClear; and granddaughter, Aubrey LeClear.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth LeClear (nee Young); daughter Janet (Bryan) Kanter of Villa Hills; son Kirk (Angela) LeClear of Corpus Christie, Texas; five grandchildren, Lauren (Ben) Fotsch, Megan and Rachel Kanter and Austin and Hannah LeClear; and two great-grandsons, Oliver and Cooper Fotsch. Also surviving is a niece, Sherri (Kevin) King.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with a reception to follow at Madonna Manor Chapel, 2344 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017. Burial of cremains will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301, Bluegrass Hospice Navigators, 51 Cavalier Drive, Ste. 200, Florence, KY 41042 or Alzheimer’s Association 644, Linn St., Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemann
