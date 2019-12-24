LEWISPORT -- Melvina Dowell, 73, of Lewisport, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Hawesville, on Nov. 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Arthur Eugene and Etta Merle Beatty Haycraft. She worked many years for the Campbell Club in Owensboro and was a member of Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, watching UK basketball, Dr. Phil and game shows. Family time was very important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Jane Dowell, grandson John Henry Schafer III, great-grandson Daniel Drake Pence, and brothers Bob and Scotty Haycraft.
Melvina is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roger Dowell, of Lewisport; son Roger Dowell Jr, of Louisville; daughters Tammy Jo Basham, of Owensboro, and Kristina Kay Curtis (Joseph C. Curtis III), of Philpot; six grandchildren, Raven, Joey, Halee, Cory, Trenton and Ashlyn; 10 great-grandchildren Salem, Jaxon, Stephen, Braelyn, Gracie, Kenleigh, Elijah, Hunter, Beau and Maisyn; three brothers, Joey Haycraft (Connie) and Ray Haycraft (Pat), both of Hawesville, and Dale Haycraft (Wanda Drake), of Lewisport; two sisters, Shelby Jean Gray, of Hawesville, and Rilda Hatfield (Dave), of Lewisport.
Funeral services will be held at Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hardinsburg on Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. Burial: Horlsey Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg on Thursday from 4-8 p.m., and Friday after 8 a.m.
