LIVERMORE — Mendy Denise Neal, 48, died at her home in Livermore, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023. Mendy was an adult guardianship worker for the State of Kentucky Department of Aging and Independent Living.
Survivors: parents, Cheryl and Roy Stinogle; step-brother, Rocky Stinogle (April); and step-sister, Angela Stinogle.
Service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mendy’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Mendy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented