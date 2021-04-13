Mercy Troutman, 23, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mercedes Sierra Nicole Troutman was born November 20, 1997 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Trice Everett and Susan Diane Frashure Troutman and was better known as “Mercy” to both her family and friends. Mercy worked at the Big Dipper in Owensboro. She was artistically gifted and enjoyed painting, loved to laugh and loved all animals, except spiders.
Survivors include her parents, Trice and Susan Troutman of Owensboro; her fiancée, Aaron Veach of Owensboro; a brother, Trice Troutman, II of Owensboro; four sisters, MaKayla Troutman of Owensboro, Amber Ramburger of Livermore, Chelcea Ramburger and Wynnter Sloan both of Owensboro; her grandparents, Sheila Frashure of Sacramento, Cathy Gamblin of Owensboro and Karen Troutman of Rumsey; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Mercy’s family from 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Mercy’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Mercy’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Mercy Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mercy Troutman, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Mercy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
