On Monday, May 29, 2023, the Lord saw fit to call home His good and faithful servant, Merle Lee Johnson Griffith, 85, of Owensboro. Merle was born Nov. 28, 1937, to the late Robert Norris Johnson and Mary Marie Rapier Johnson Morton. Merle retired from the former Field Packing Company as a facility operator. She was a former member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, and she was a member of the senior choir, finance committee, usher board, and Green River Valley District Association Usher Board Chairperson.
She established membership at Fourth Street Baptist Church where she was the senior and junior usher board president, youth director, member of the Voices of Faith Choir, financial membership chairperson, and adult women’s Sunday school class teacher. At the time of her death, she was a member of Zion Baptist Church where she was the instructor of the Women’s Adult Study Group until her health declined.
Merle enjoyed keeping a clean and organized home, tracing the Johnson family tree, studying the Bible, taking photos, and her favorite pastime, watching professional tennis tournaments.
Merle was a joy to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Elmo Griffith, Jr; sisters, Shirley Hatchett Holbrook and Nel Verna McCreary; and brothers, William L. Johnson, Herman Johnson, and James “Jimmy” Johnson.
She is survived by her two sons, Bruce Griffith, Sr. (Antoinette Tillery) and Justin Wayne Griffith (Phoebe James); four grandchildren, Eric Griffith, Jason Griffith, Chanise Griffith Tumlin, and Bruce Griffith, Jr; six great-grandchildren, Brittany Griffith, Kianna Griffith, Marella Griffith, Katelyn May, Enisha Tumlin, and Zion Tumlin; two great-great-grandchildren, Caylee Benton and Zyair Alpann; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends, of note are special nieces, Sue Nel Frierson, Dr. Diane Hatchett, and Monique Moorman, and a special nephew, Johnny Brice.
The funeral service to honor the life of Merle Griffith will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 West 9th St., Owensboro, with Pastor Larry Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
