CALHOUN — Merrylynne Preston 68, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Merrylynne Preston was born July 20, 1952 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Murray Ted and Lucille Rose Preston. Merrylynne was the office manager at Pollard & Sons in Madisonville. She enjoyed working with her Tennessee Walking Horses, watching her granddaughters’ sports activities and caring for her dog, “J.J.”
Survivors include a son, Brian Hendrix (Lori Corbin) of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Angela Humphrey (Ricky) of Calhoun; three granddaughters, Alexus Hendrix, Abigail Humphrey and Landry Humphrey; and her companion, Jerry Atherton of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with Merrylynne’s family from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Merrylynne’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Merrylynne’s services will be streamed live on at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Merrylynne Preston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
