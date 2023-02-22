BLOOMFIELD — Mervil Wallace, 85, of Bloomfield, formerly of Reynolds Station, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home in Bloomfield. He was born May 1, 1937, in Reynolds Station to the late Albert and Margaret Wallace. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. Mervil was a journeyman mechanic for Willamette Industries for 30 years and was a farmer. Mervil was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Ruby Neil, Mabel Farmer, Peggy Boarman, and Beverly Wallace.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Martha Bell Wallace; his daughter, Ann Marie Williams and her husband, David; his four grandchildren, Martin Williams, Larkin Williams, Benjamin Williams, and Scarlettann Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville, with Rev. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky FFA Foundation, in honor of Mervil Wallace, P.O. Box 8, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
