Michael Allen Wilson, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Evansville on May 27, 1955, he was the son of the late Alvey Gene and Lola Mae White Alvey. Mr. Wilson was a retired drywaller and had worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed playing pool, darts and bingo, collected baseball cards and coins, and loved sports, especially the UK Wildcats. He loved spending time with family and was a regular at grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Mr. Wilson was a proud Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Alvey Glenn Wilson and Steve Wilson; and sisters Sandy Russelburg and Diane Wilson.
Surviving are children Jennifer Key, Tabitha Bartos, David Bartos and Misty Hutchins; grandchildren Tryistan Abel, Colton Abel, Mikayla Ranburger, Meghan Ranburger, Brooklyn Key, Owen Aleaga, Ethan Bartos, Erica Bartos, Zach Hutchins and Rae Anna Hutchins; a brother, Paul Wilson; and several nieces and nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
