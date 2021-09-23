HARDINSBURG — Michael Masterson, 47, and Jennifer Masterson, 44, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Mike was a project manager for Veolia and Jennifer was a phlebotomist for Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. They were members of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Mikah Masterson; son Colton Masterson; mother Benita Bennett Rush; sister Michelle Beswick; and brothers Timothy Masterson and Jonathan Masterson.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Mikah Masterson; son Colton Masterson; mother Margaret Wiles; and sisters Donna Hanks, Karen Reardon and Carla Haycraft.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Mikah and Colton Masterson in care of the funeral home.
