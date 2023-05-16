ISLAND — Michael Bastin, 41, of Island, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home in Island. Michael was a full-time caregiver to his son, Deacon.
Survivors: fiancée, Donna Oakley; daughters, Destiny Thomas (Collin) and Alexia Bastin; son, Deacon Bastin; stepdaughters, Haley Thompson, Rachel Thompson, and Riley Thompson; stepson, Logan Oakley (Jessica); father, Bill Bastin; and grandmother, Anita Brock.
The family will have a service at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Michael’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Michael Bastin Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Michael at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented