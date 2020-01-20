Michael Brent Roberts, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Michael was saved shortly before his passing. Born Dec. 3, 1940, in Hancock County, he was the son of the late Chester and Beulah Himes Roberts and was a member of Boilermakers Union 374 of Hammond, Indiana. He enjoyed fishing and working with his sons on many projects. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children, Tracy and Stacy Roberts; and brothers Ronald Roberts and Chester Roberts Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Linda Tipmore Roberts; sons Chester Roberts, Brent Roberts, and Tommy (Cheryl) Campos, of Oregon; daughters, Celena Belcher, Carlene Roberts and Rose Bowlds; seven grandchildren, including Amanda McCubbins; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
