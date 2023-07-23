MCHENRY — Michael D. Barnett, 55 of McHenry, died on Friday, July 21, 2023 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Dec. 29, 1967 in Greenville to Doris Ann Smith and the late Jessie Barnett. Michael was a member of The Word Missionary Baptist Church and he worked as a truck driver for Time DC.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Douglas Barnett, of McHenry; three daughters, Taylor Baird, of Owensboro, Kaitlyn Barnett, of Owensboro and Cassandra Barnett, of Evansville; his mother, Doris Ann Smith, of Greenville; three step-sons, Damian Reed, of Owensboro, Noah Reed, of Hawesville and Steven Hines, of McHenry; one brother, Nick Barnett, of Central City; one nephew, Ethan Barnett, of Central City; and ten grandchildren.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Michael D. Barnett by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented