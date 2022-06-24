Michael D. English “Mike”, 61, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Owensboro Regional Hospital. The Daviss County native was born February 5, 1961, to the late Harold C. English and Sybal English Saalwaechter. Mike was kind, compassionate, loving, and free spirited. He enjoyed collecting, trading, tinkering, fishing, restoring items, and being with his family most of all. If someone was in need, Mike was known to give the shirt off his back, his very last dollar, trade one of his prized possessions, or utilize his many talents and work with his hands repairing or rebuilding items for others. Mike worked as a Certified Automotive Mechanic for 20+ years. He was a Service Manager at Raben Tire and Shelby Wheel and Tire, and a Maintenance Engineer at Colonial Bakery.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by stepfather, Sonny Saalwaechter; niece, Misty English; and granddaughter, Hannah Pharr.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie Herrell English; his children, son, Brandon (Brittany) English of Lexington and daughter, Tiffani (Austin) Pharr of Owensboro; grandchildren, Clayton English, Colton English, Seaton Pharr, Mirabella Pharr; brothers, Harold (Gelita) English, Ricky (Kay) English, Terry (Tammy) English, of Eddyville, Kentucky; a sister, Diane (Sammy) Roberts, brother-in-law, David Herrell; fourteen nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at HIS Church, 4810 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Michael English c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Mike’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
