Michael D. Knott, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 25, 1955, in Daviess County, to the late Dennis “Allie” Knott and Gertrude Atherton Knott. Mike was retired president for Resource Recycling and had worked for Central Sheet Metal, Trane, Snyder General, ArcoAire, and Inter City Products. He was past master for Masonic Lodge — Utica 742, member of the Daviess County Field Trial Club, Green Valley Beekeeper Association, and was a Rizpah Shriner and Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed beekeeping, hunting, gardening, and barbequing.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lisa Knott; daughter, Kristin Thompson (Brandon); son, Kolby Knott (Rachel); three grandchildren, Atley Thompson, Everly and Lillian Knott; and two sisters, Jane Leer (Bob) and Joy Mills (Tom).
Memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday at First Baptist Church and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. There will be no visitation. A private Masonic service will be held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The number of those attending the service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks. Please enter the church through the back entrance or the front porte-cochere entrance.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018, Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented