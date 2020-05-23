Michael D. Taylor, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 30, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Paul and Maria May Taylor. Michael was retired from the City of Owensboro after 30 years and had worked as a bailiff for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years. He enjoyed hunting, was a fan of UK basketball and traveling. Michael loved living life to the fullest and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Roxann Adkins and Paula Higdon.
Michael is survived by his fiancee, Liz Akers, and her daughter, Bailey Akers, of Owensboro; daughter Misty Broughton (Kevin) and their daughters, Addy and Kate, and Misty’s mother, Becky Taylor, all of Montana; a brother, Rodney Taylor of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews, including Brandon Taylor and wife Kim of Owensboro.
Services will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented