HARTFORD — Michael Dale Brown, 71, died peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home in Hartford. Mike was born in Detroit to the late Cecil Earl and Mary Opal (Knight) Brown. At nine months old, Mike and his family moved back to their old Kentucky home.
Mike met the love of his life, Patsy Jane (Frizzell) Brown and was married almost 50 years. He was a coal miner and lifelong farmer. He was also a member of Gospel Kingdom Church in Dundee. Together in laughter and love, they had three children.
Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Michelle Brown.
Left to carry his legacy of love includes his wife, Patsy; two sons, Michael Earl (Korey) Brown and Joshua Dale (Jennifer) Brown; eight grandchildren, Allison (Chandler) Sumner, Alex, Anna, Isaac, Andrew, Avery, Eli and Lydia Brown; his sister, Sharon Brown Stokes; and many nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves many dear friends and his basketball buddies from childhood. He loved gathering together and reliving the glory days.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Michael Sumner, Bro. Joel Sumner and Bro. Phillip Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
