HATFIELD, Ind. — Michael Dale Everett Sr., 62, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home. Michael was a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Everett; his children, Samantha Moore, Christina Kalin and Michael Everett Jr.; and his siblings, Robert Everett, Brenda Marts, David Everett, Mark Everett and Linda Fridy.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
