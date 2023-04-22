WHEATON, ILLINOIS — Michael David Cecil, a long-time Wheaton, Illinois resident, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Owensboro to Anthony and Lucy Cecil.
While being a dedicated husband and father, Mike had a successful career with Sears Roebuck and Company, starting with a part-time job in the men’s department and ending his career as the National Director of Sales and Marketing. Mike found great joy in spending time with his family. Mike’s children benefited from, and will be forever inspired by, his commendable work ethic, wisdom, courage, strong faith, and infectious sense of humor. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mike is survived by his children, Miki (Mike) Brierty, Beth Cecil, Bill (Andrea) Cecil, Sarah Cecil (Rob Martin), and Phil (Karie) Cecil; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Lucy (Charlie) Adams; and his brother, Jack Cecil.
Mike was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Anna Cecil.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 South Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. A private burial will be held by the family following the Mass. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the church.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike’s name to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356-9999. 270-229-4103. www. Ursulinesmsj.org.
Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
