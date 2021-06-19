Michael David Crump, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 20, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Jack D. and Emma Hodges Crump. Mike was a loan processor for U.S. Bank and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1983 to 1987 in Panama and Egypt with the Rakkasan Regiment of the 101st Airborne. He was a faithful reader of the Bible, was a Christian, enjoyed gospel music and loved fishing. Mike was an avid UK basketball fan and loved a good bourbon and cigar. He truly loved his family and always put their needs above his own.
He is survived by his siblings, Dale Crump of Owensboro, twin sister Paula Jones (Ricky) of Union Hall, Virginia, Barbara L. Wasielewski of Princeton and Mary Ann Ruby and Susan C. Funk, both of Owensboro; nine nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Private memorial service will be at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in memory of his niece, Katelyn, to Caldwell County Special Olympics, 5551 Sandlick Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
