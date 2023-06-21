Central City — Michael David Johnson, 72, of Central City, died at 11:17 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 18, 1950 in Greenville. He retired from TVA, but also spent time as a preacher and farmer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Central City. He was a runner, he enjoyed dancing with his wife, singing karaoke and carpentry work. He was an all-around fun guy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfield and Evelyn Johnson; brother, Buddy Johnson; and sister, Charlesann Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Brigance Johnson; children, Eric Johnson, Sara Johnson Farmer, Beth Johnson Harkins, and Danielle (Mike) Abell; and grandchildren, Hope Harkins, Aaron Farmer, Luke Harkins, Cara Farmer, Koy Abell and McKenzie Abell.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 21, 2023 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Chase Thompson officiating and Bro. Curtis McGehee assisting. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
