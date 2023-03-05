Rockport, IN — Michael David Webb, 43, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
Mike was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on Dec. 2, 1979, to David L. Webb and Catherine (Dotterweich) Owens.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Owens and her husband, Danny Ray; his siblings, Cassie Owens and Derrick Owens; his grandmother, Thelma Owens; his nieces, Adelyn, Elizabeth and Alayna; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Donor Network at indianadonornetwork.org
