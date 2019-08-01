SACRAMENTO -- Michael Day Rearden, 69, of Sacramento, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Advent Health Care in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Mr. Rearden was born Oct. 23, 1949, in Hartford. He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching western movies and feeding his pig, Max. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, most especially McKinnley and Freddie. A few of their special adventures included catching crabs at the beach, exploring Mammoth Cave, visiting Fort Caroline and other places in Florida, daily walks, camping and walking his dog, Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Rearden
Survivors include his daughter, Wendy DeMoss of Owensboro; stepsons Everett Lindsey, Ray (Debbie) Lindsey and Kenny Lindsey; stepdaughter Kaye (Steve) Miles and a granddaughter who was loved like a daughter, Jessica (Fred) Coomes of Sacramento, and their children, McKinnley and Freddie; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters Anna Smith, Lena Smiley, Betty (Tommy) Hoover, Earlene (Johnny) Haynes and Lydia (Chester) Phelps; and brothers Paul Rearden and E.J. (Bettie) Rearden.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
