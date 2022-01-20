Michael Dean Gafford, 61, died on January 12, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Survivors include his brothers, Rick (Jamie) Gafford and Brian Gafford. Lankford Funeral and Family Center has been entrusted with the services.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
