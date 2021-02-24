HAWESVILLE — Michael Dennis “Denny” Keown, 75, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Heartford House. Denny was born in Owensboro on Aug. 25, 1945, to the late Ernest Otto Sr. and Julia Mosbey Keown. He was a lifelong member of Hawesville Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for over 40 years and was retired from Keown’s Market, Hancock County School System and Walmart. Denny graduated from Hancock County High School in 1963, then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1967 and later earned his master’s degree from Western Kentucky University.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ernest Otto Keown Jr.; and a niece, Debra Keown Hite.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lesa Gail Patton Keown; son Nicolas (Cherie Cebreiros) Patton; daughter Christina (Dean Claycomb) Lambert; his pride and joy: his grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Patton; aunt Carol Mosbey; nephew Kevin (Judy) Keown; and his brother by choice, Steve (Dosella) Canepari.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Denny’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House or Hawesville Baptist Church.
Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented