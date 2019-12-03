HARTFORD -- Michael "Doodle" Decker, 69, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Rockport, Kentucky to the late WL "Doug" Decker and Martha Shoulders Decker. Doodle retired from Peabody Coal, River View Strip Mine. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Decker; nephew Tommy Roop; father-in-law Jessie Clark and sister-in-law Ethel Decker.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Charlotte Clark Decker, of Hartford; two children, Melinda (Robert) Jones, of Hartford, and Bryon Barnes, of Hartford; three grandchildren, Dylan Decker, Matthew Jones and Gunner Trent-Barnes; eight siblings, James "Wilkie" Decker, of Beaver Dam, WL "Panhandle" (Rita) Decker, of Beaver Dam, Danny (Judy) Decker, of Rockport, Fonzo (Shelia) Decker, of Beaver Dam, Elizabeth "Sissy" (Kenny) Segers, of Rockport, Nancy "Beanie" (David) Roop, of Beaver Dam, Rod (Tina) Decker, of Rockport and Chet (Teresa) Decker and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Doodle's family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Michael "Doodle" Decker Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Michael "Doodle" Decker's family by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
