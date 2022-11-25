Michael Douglas “Doug” Barnard, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Chicago, Illinois October 29, 1955, he was a truck driver by trade. Mr. Barnard loved the outdoors and loved fishing with his daughter and friends. He also loved bike rides with his daughter and taking her for rides in the big trucks. Doug was an active member of the “12 Step World” and spent the last 15 years of his life with the privilege of helping others improve their lives by taking them through the 12 steps.
Preceding Doug in death were his parents and a son, Tyler Barnard.
Surviving is his daughter, Crystal Starr Lindsey; a grandson, Jacob L. Lindsey; and many dear friends.
A celebration of Doug’s Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 320 Crittenden St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Care of Mr. Barnard was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
