Michael Douglas Gilmore, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home. He was born in Owensboro Jan. 23, 1946, to the late Alfred and Alice Underwood Gilmore. Michael was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Swedish Match and spent six years in the National Guard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was known to everyone as a practical joker.
Michael was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anna Grace Donaldson; sister, Melinda Whittaker; and brothers-in-law, Bryant Stiles and Tom Krebs.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Julia Allison Gilmore; children, Jake Gilmore and Amy (Todd) Donaldson; grandchildren, Nate, Emory, and Audrey; siblings, Tony (Donna) Gilmore and Cherie Stiles; brother-in-law, Donnie (Brenda) Whittaker; sister-in-law, Joan Allison Krebs; three nephews; and four nieces.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented