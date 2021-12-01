HARDINSBURG — Michael Dowell II, 56, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Medical Center. He was a former employee of Ford Motor Co.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Dowell; mother Wanda Dowell; son Bradley Dowell; daughter Cassandra Taul; brother Mark Dowell; and sister Traci Helm.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
