Michael E. Brown, 62, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 5, 1957, in Owensboro, to Ronald and Byral-Dean McKinley Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Brown; and sister, Sandra White.
He is survived by his mother Mattie Byral-Dean Brown; and a brother, Ronnie Dale Brown, of Tennessee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
