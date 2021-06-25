Michael E. Childs, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 21, 1949, in Elaine, Arkansas, to the late Leo and Iva Elizabeth Childs. Michael was a proud Vietnam veteran and received three Purple Hearts while serving our country as a Navy Seal. He was a devoted husband, loving father and adoring grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Diane Childs; and his daughter, Robin Childs.
Michael is survived by his children, Michael “Mike” Childs and Kristy (Brandon) Vick; his grandchildren, Kayleigh Rybolt, Chloe Hankins and Johnathon Chaney; his great-granddaughter, Ana Bayleigh Nichols; his siblings, David Childs and Charlotte (Marshall) Davis; and aunt Elsie Todd.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Michael Childs may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented