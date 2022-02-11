Michael E. Shaw “Monk”, 62, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born June 16, 1959, in Greenville to the late Noble Everett and Evelyn Weatherford Shaw. Monk was an auctioneer and ran Utica Auction House with Barbara for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michaela Orange (Adam) of Madisonville and Misty Nash (Jason) of Philpot; the mother of his children, Barbara Shaw; 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Haley, Serenity, Chloe, Declan, Chuck, Mason, Alyssa, Aiden, and Ryder; one great-grandchild, Everleigh; two brothers, Jim Shaw and Everett Shaw (Cindy) both of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented