Michael Edward Fitzgerald, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. He was born June 10, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Leslie M. Fitzgerald Sr. and Mary Christine Coleman Fitzgerald. Mike worked in construction.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Fitzgerald; daughter Jaime Hutchinson Inman; granddaughter Hannah Inman; brother Charles “Gilbert” Fitzgerald; and sister Denna Christine Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Erick and Renee Hutchinson; grandchildren Brittany Fendel, Sky Hutchinson, JoHannah Hutchinson, Nathan Inman and Jesse Inman Collins; great-grandchildren Norabella, Wesson, Lucas and ChrisLynn; four brothers, Leslie M. Fitzgerald Jr., Carl Fitzgerald, Larry Dean Fitzgerald and Raymond Fitzgerald; sister Sandy Fitzgerald White; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mike Fitzgerald Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
