Michael Edward Griffith, 64, of Owensboro passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. The Daviess County native was born March 24, 1958, to the late Charles and Mary Holder Griffith. Mike loved his father and was proud that he helped build the chapel at the Wendell Foster Center. Mike had a contagious smile and laugh and beautiful blue eyes. He was known for responding to many questions with a hearty “Yow!”. Mike was a service recipient of the Wendell Foster Center, Strategic Partnerships, River Valley Behavioral Health, and CAKY. He enjoyed country music, UK basketball, and watching old westerns. Mike loved family visits and would light up when they came into his room.
Survivors include his sisters, Debbie Trull, Cathy Brown, and Melissa Ashby (Chris); brothers, Charles Griffith Jr. and Brian Griffith; special friend, Amanda Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in Beulah Church Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Wendell Foster Campus, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Mike’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
