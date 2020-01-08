Michael Edward Horlander, 71, of Owensboro, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Fordsville Nursing Home. He was born July 20, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Edward N. and Melinda Frances Bolton Horlander. He worked as a carpenter and was a U. S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen R. Horlander; and a sister, Judy Boyiadjis.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Owens; three grandchildren; sisters Emma Bryant, Beth Tong, Ruth Horlander and Teresa Horlander; brothers Wayne Horlander, C.J. Horlander and Tony Horlander; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
