CENTERTOWN — Michael Edward Napier, 59, of Centertown, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. He was a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church and worked as a mechanic at Moore Ford.
Survivors: children, Angeleia (Brandon) Booker, Michael W. Napier, Darla L. (Andrew) Fiorini, Dillon (Sierra) Midkiff, and Tristan Midkiff; mother, Jimmie Swift; siblings, Anthony (Alicia) Napier, Darla G. (Kay) Napier, Timothy (Heather) Herode, Josh Woodrum, and Lisa Williams; and his ex-wife, Sherry (Steven) Fink.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Michael Edward Napier by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
