LAKELAND, Fla. — Michael Elliott Deese, 56, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center awaiting heart surgery. Mike was born Aug. 24, 1964, at St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville. After graduating from Ohio County High School in 1982, he worked as a department manager at Beaver Dam Wal-Mart until the age of 24. Mike then joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving six years as an avionics electrician technician for A-4 Skyhawks before returning to Kentucky, where he spent long careers at General Electric and working as an electrician. He enjoyed playing drums, watching UK basketball and listening to some of his favorite rock bands (AC/DC).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Howard Deese; and father Oscar Deese.
He leaves behind his two sons, Andrew (Brianna) Deese of Hawaii and Jake Deese of Minnesota; one grandchild, Finley Deese of Hawaii; and three siblings, James Murphy of London, Kentucky, Sylvia Deese and Debra Calloway of Lakeland, Florida.
A graveside service will be held for friends and family at Sunny Side Cemetery of Beaver Dam with Brother Eddie Duke officiating.
