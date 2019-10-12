Michael Eugene McGehee, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Daviess County to the late Ervin and Emogene Vanover McGehee. Michael was a jack of all trades and attended Glenville Baptist Church and First Assembly of God. He was a grill master, collector of many things, loved fishing and enjoyed clocks, gems, stones and jewelry making. He was known for his curious spirit and enjoyed others being amused by his actions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry McGehee and Tony McGehee.
Survivors include his children, Amanda McGehee, Tammy McGehee, Sara Aynes (Allen) and Dylan McGehee; sister Linda Thomason (Mike); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; fiancee Julie Towery; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
