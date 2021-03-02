ATLANTA — Michael Eugene Wellman, 70, of Atlanta, formerly of Owensboro passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Born June 20, 1950, in Daviess County, to the late Robert Wellman and Delois Hagan Wellman, Mike graduated from Owensboro High School (class of ’68) and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. He was employed as a tax auditor for the State of Georgia and retired in 2016. Mike enjoyed politics and was active in the Young Democrats Club. He loved to cook and BBQ and was an avid bowler with several perfect 300 games to his credit.
In addition to his father, Mike also was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Wellman in 2007; an infant daughter, Leslie Ann Wellman; and a brother, David Wellman in 2016.
Survivors include his son, Nick Wellman and wife, Jennifer; mother, Delois Wellman; three grandchildren, Kirsten, Easton, and Gavin Wellman; brother, Bill Wellman and wife Pat, all of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mike Wellman will be Friday from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a private memorial service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Honors, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
