Michael Francis Green, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 18, 1968, to the late Mary Ann (Goetz) Blandford and Joseph F. Green. Michael was a shop supervisor for Ernie Davis & Sons Mechanical and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. He enjoyed drag racing, watching NASCAR and horseracing. Michael looked forward to babysitting his granddaughter, Riley. He enjoyed doing anything that involved spending time with his daughter, Samantha. She was his world. He was a family man and loved them dearly.
Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey Paul and Mark Edward Green.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Justice Sparks) Green; his stepson, Zac (Kathryn) Brown; his granddaughter, Riley Ann Sparks; his siblings, Stephen Joseph (Marianne) Green, Mary Beth (Bobby) Edge, David Allen (Angie) Green, Chris (Carrie) Green and Jennifer Nicole (Jason) Cox; his good friend and the mother of his child, Carol Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Riley Ann Sparks College Fund.
