GRAHAM — Michael Glenn Eades, 47, of Graham, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He worked in the oil wells for the John Vogler Drilling Company and was a member of Vernal Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Jennifer Johnson Eades; sons, Devin (Alixdra) Eades and Henry Eades; brothers, David (Tracy) Eades, Corey (Jeri) Howard, Steven Price, and Phillip (Yuko) Eades; mother, Joyce Price; stepmother, Joyce Johnson Eades; and grandmother, Jerline Howard.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Graham.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
